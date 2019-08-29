United Way CEO Tim Stiles steps down

Tim Stiles, president and CEO of United Way of East Central Iowa, has stepped down from the role, the organization confirmed Thursday morning.

Stiles began in the role at the start of 2017, after serving as the organization’s chief operating officer for nearly four years.

He previously served as United Way’s allocation director in Wichita, Kan., for United Way of the Plains, and as CEO for United Way of Siouxland in Sioux City.

This is a developing story. Please check back today for more information.

