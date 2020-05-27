Unemployment hits historic highs in Linn, Johnson counties

Unemployment spiked in Linn and Johnson counties in April as the coronavirus pandemic forced many businesses to shutter or take cost-cutting measures.

Linn County’s unemployment rate for April is 12.4 percent, a steep jump from 3.8 percent in March and 2.6 percent late last year. Only nine counties have higher unemployment rates in April than Linn County.

Johnson County’s unemployment rate is up from 2.5 percent in March to 9.8 percent in April. Late last year, unemployment in Johnson County was below 2 percent.

These figures are not seasonally adjusted. The non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in Iowa from April is 10.7 percent.

Both counties are seeing higher unemployment rates than in either of the last two recessions.

“We remain hopeful that, as we reopen the state and more people return to work, the rate will decrease quickly and this unprecedented rate will be a very temporary one,” said Beth Townsend, director of Iowa Workforce Development, in a statement last week.

Statewide, leisure and hospitality lost 48.6 percent of jobs in April.

These numbers only show people actively seeking employment and do not necessarily paint a full picture of the economic impact of coronavirus.

