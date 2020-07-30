Business

Unemployment claims in Iowa decrease as federal benefits expire

Iowans received almost $1.5 billion from now-expired Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation

Unemployment claims in Iowa continued to gradually decrease last week, as Iowans filed for 7,441 new claims and 110,960 continuing claims between July 19 and 25.

Continuing claims dropped by 4,970 while new claims dropped by 1,370. Continuing claims are at their lowest point since April 4.

Manufacturing remains the largest source of unemployment claims with 1,850, followed by self-employed and independent contractors (1,154), health care and social assistance (693), education services (517) and accommodation and food services (472).

Last week marked the end of Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, which provided unemployed Iowans an additional $600 per week through Federal pandemic Unemployment Compensation. In total, the program through the CARES Act issued almost $1.5 billion to unemployed Iowans. That includes $83.8 million in FPUC benefits in the final week of the benefit.

Residents also received $38.1 million in regular benefits, $5.2 million in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and $3.8 million in Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation last week.

These figures only represent people actively seeking work and does not necessarily give a full picture of how many people are out of work in the state.

Comments: (319) 398-8394; john.steppe@thegazette.com

 

