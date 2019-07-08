Business

UICCU customers will get new app for mobile banking with GreenState Credit Union

Name change does not affect accounts, or credit or debit cards

The Gazette

GreenState Credit Union’s name change from the University of Iowa Community Credit Union won’t affect members’ account, routing, credit or debit card numbers.

Members will, however, be required to download a new app if they use the North Liberty-based credit union’s mobile app for online banking.

GreenState Credit Union announced last week it will place a notification on its mobile app’s homepage and on it’s online banking website when the new app is available to download, which representatives estimate will be in late July.

Iowa lawmakers passed legislation in 2018 forbidding credit unions from naming themselves after any public state university. GreenState Credit Union met the state’s April 30 deadline to change its name on its articles of incorporation, and currently is working to change the name on its signage and documents.

l Comments: (319) 398-8366; thomas.friestad@thegazette.com

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Business ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Costco quietly becomes destination for clothes

La Vecina cooks Mexican food over open flames in Iowa River Landing

Learn how to apply makeup from the professionals at Pretty Lane in Cedar Rapids

What we know so far about the United Technologies-Raytheon merger

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Cost of things: More water rate increases on tap for Iowans

Missing boater believed to be 59-year-old Ricky Veenstra

Eric Gjerde ready to run again in Iowa House 67

Wholesome letters offer contrast to nasty politics

Video shows violent family brawl at Disneyland as stunned bystanders try to intervene

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.