UICCU customers will get new app for mobile banking with GreenState Credit Union

GreenState Credit Union’s name change from the University of Iowa Community Credit Union won’t affect members’ account, routing, credit or debit card numbers.

Members will, however, be required to download a new app if they use the North Liberty-based credit union’s mobile app for online banking.

GreenState Credit Union announced last week it will place a notification on its mobile app’s homepage and on it’s online banking website when the new app is available to download, which representatives estimate will be in late July.

Iowa lawmakers passed legislation in 2018 forbidding credit unions from naming themselves after any public state university. GreenState Credit Union met the state’s April 30 deadline to change its name on its articles of incorporation, and currently is working to change the name on its signage and documents.

