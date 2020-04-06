CORONAVIRUS

Tyson shuts Columbus Junction pork plant after dozens of coronavirus cases reported

Tyson Foods headquarters in Springdale, Ark. (Associated Press)
Tyson Foods headquarters in Springdale, Ark. (Associated Press)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

03:44PM | Mon, April 06, 2020

Tyson shuts Columbus Junction pork plant after dozens of coronavirus c ...

01:05PM | Mon, April 06, 2020

IHSAA, IGHSAU revise Iowa high school spring sports schedule

12:23PM | Mon, April 06, 2020

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds expands business closures

11:27AM | Mon, April 06, 2020

Longtime teacher, coach at Iowa City Regina dies of coronavirus
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
The Gazette

Tyson Foods said on Monday it had suspended operations at its Columbus Junction pork plant after more than two dozen cases of COVID-19 were reported among employees at that facility.

“In an effort to minimize the impact on our overall production, we’re diverting the livestock supply originally scheduled for delivery to Columbus Junction to some of our other pork plants in the region,” the company’s CEO, CEO Noel White, said on its website.

White said the Springdale, Ark., company is taking the temperature of workers at all locations before they enter the facilities.

“We’re mostly using temporal thermometers, but at a few locations we’re beginning to implement infrared temperature scanners,” he said. “In addition, we’ve stepped up deep cleaning and sanitizing of our facilities, especially in employee break rooms, locker rooms and other areas, to protect our team members.”

That additional cleaning, he said, “sometimes requires suspending at least one day of production.”

The Columbus Junction plant recorded some 1,400 employees as of 2018.

In detailing steps the company has been taking to protect workers’ health, White said, “We’re working to secure an adequate supply of protective face coverings for production workers and have implemented interim protocols for temporary protective coverings, while observing food safety.

“We continue to explore and implement additional ways to promote more social distancing in our plants. This includes erecting dividers between workstations or increasing the space between workers on the production floor, which can involve slowing production lines. We’re also creating more room in non-production areas. For example, at some locations, we’ve set up tents to create outdoor break rooms.”

CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

10:37AM | Mon, April 06, 2020

Blood Center seeks former coronavirus patients for new therapy

08:18AM | Mon, April 06, 2020

Iowa Workforce Development outlines CARES Act details

07:57AM | Mon, April 06, 2020

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for April 6: Tyson shuts down Columb ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

IHSAA, IGHSAU revise Iowa high school spring sports schedule

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds expands business closures

Longtime teacher, coach at Iowa City Regina dies of coronavirus

Blood Center seeks former coronavirus patients for new therapy

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Watch: Monday morning coronavirus update from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for April 6: Tyson shuts down Columbus Junction pork operations

State agrees to pay widow following bedsores-tied death at University of Iowa hospitals

Per Mar Security buys second Nebraska business

61-year-old man accused of sexually abusing 9-year-old girl in NE Cedar Rapids

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.