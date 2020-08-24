Truckload shipper Old Dominion expands operations

A North Carolina-based truckload shipping company has opened a larger service center in southwest Cedar Rapids to provide additional capacity for more business.

Old Dominion Freight Line’s service center, at 835 Thompson Way SW, is located on nine acres, has 44 doors and has 27 full-time employees.

It replaces a 30 percent smaller facility at 1139 29th Ave. SW.

Darek Nowak, regional vice president of Old Dominion, said the new Cedar Rapids service center is one of nine facilities opened during the first half of 2020. It covers freight services for Cedar Rapids, Cedar Falls, Dyersville, Iowa City, Manchester, Mount Pleasant and Waterloo.

The larger service center, Nowak said, “will help us grow and expand our market share. This location is close in terms of proximity to many of our customers.

“It’s part of our 239 service center network located strategically throughout the United States.”

Old Dominion has four service centers in Iowa, with the Cedar Rapids facility covering most of the eastern side of the state. The other service centers are in Des Moines, Mason City and Sioux Falls.

The service centers are a cross-docking operation where freight arrives and is sorted without the need for a warehouse to move it on another truck for shipment to its ultimate destination in a supply chain, Nowak said.

Old Dominion purchased nine acres for the new Cedar Rapids service center with an eye toward future expansion as it grows market share.

The proximity of Interstate 380 was a major factor in siting of the new facility.