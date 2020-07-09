Business

Travel Leaders to buy Meacham Travel Service

Deal set to close in late July

A sign for Travel Leaders/Destinations Unlimited outside the company’s headquarters in downtown Cedar Rapids. (Travel Leaders/Destinations Unlimited)

Travel Leaders/Destinations Unlimited has acquired Meacham Travel Service in Iowa City.

Destinations Unlimited CEO Duane Jasper said both organizations have agreements with the University of Iowa and many of similar practices, making it an easy transition.

According to a news release, the transaction is scheduled to close in late July, following the retirement of Meacham Travel owner Elaine Shalla.

Jasper did not disclose terms of the deal.

The three employees from Meacham Travel will join Travel Leaders Destination Unlimited agency in Coralville in August, creating a total of 27 employees for Travel Leaders/Destinations Unlimited, Jasper said.

Jasper said the agency is seeing a slight uptick for travel plans in the future.

“We are seeing an increase in demand for both corporate travelers and vacation travelers wanting to book for 2021 and 2022,” he said.

