Airport in Tipton receives $250,366 in federal aid

Mathews Memorial Airport to use funds for runway improvements

The Mathews Memorial Airport, just outside the city of Tipton.
TIPTON — Mathews Memorial Airport in Tipton is set to receive $250,316 in federal aid from the Federal Aviation Administration, the U.S. Department of Transportation said Tuesday.

The funding will go toward a shift or reconfiguration of the existing 3,000-foot runway, per the FAA website.

Mathews Memorial Airport “caters to all small aircraft needs,” per Tipton’s website. It has one runway, a 24-hour self-fueling station and terminal with a public restroom, lounge and telephone.

It’s part of nearly $800 million in federal support through the CARES Act and the FAA’s Airport Improvement Program.

Mathews Memorial Airport is among eight small airports in Iowa to receive funding. Dubuque Regional Airport also received $111,111 in aid to “reconstruct runway lighting.”

Nationally, the FAA issued 383 grants to airports in 46 states and other U.S. territories.

“These 383 grants will allow airport sponsors to either begin or complete construction projects that will maintain the safety and efficiency of our national airport system,” said Stephen M. Dickson, FAA administrator, in a statement.

Comments: (319) 398-8394; john.steppe@thegazette.com

 

