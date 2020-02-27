Business

Timken to move work to Clinton

Iowa map (Image via Wikimedia Commons)
Associated Press

CLINTON — Timken Co. is planning to move auger production to Clinton from across the Mississippi River in Fulton, Ill.

Timken Drives, a subsidiary of North Canton, Ohio-based Timken, last week was awarded $250,000 direct financial assistance by the Iowa Economic Development Authority.

The project is expected to generate $1.4 million in new capital investment and create up to 84 jobs.

Timken Drives makes agricultural conveyor chains and auger assemblies at the Fulton plant, and officials said it needed to make room for manufacturing more chains.

It is unclear when the company intends to move the auger operations to Clinton and to what location.

