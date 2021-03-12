Three receive Future Ready Iowa Employer Funds

Two Corridor businesses and one association were among 13 recipients of matching grants from the Future Ready Iowa Employer Fund.

The three were the New Bohemian Innovation Collaborative and Optimae LifeServices, both in Cedar Rapids, and the Home Builders Association of Iowa City Vocational Training Council.

“A total of $385,516 in funds were awarded to employers, nonprofits, and employer consortiums across the state,” according to a news release from the state on Friday.

The grants can be used to cover the cost of training and supplies as well as provide other support for child care and transportation, the release said. The fund was started to help Iowans with for-credit and non-credit post-secondary credentials.

Award amounts ranged from $1,000 to $50,000.

The state the three Corridor employers will use the funds in this way:

• New Bohemian Innovation Collaborative — $48,200 will be used to support scholarships for eight people to participate in accelerated IT training programs offered by NewBoCo.

• Optimae LifeServices — $5,500 will provide direct support professionals and their supervisors the opportunity to earn nationally recognized badges and certifications through the National Alliance for Direct Support Professionals, giving 200 employees upskilling opportunities.

• Home Builders Association of Iowa City Vocational Training Council — $5,000 will help outfit its existing trailer as a mobile construction lab for students “who would not otherwise have access to tools and trade experiences.” This increase, the release said, will provide an opportunity

for more than 1,000 students.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“Creative business solutions are more important than ever and this grant empowers employers to invest in programs and resources that help working Iowans achieve necessary job skills training,” Iowa Workforce Development Director Beth Townsend said in the release.