It's now for realsies: Target signs lease to open small store in downtown Iowa City

IOWA CITY — Target has signed a lease to open a small-format store on East Washington Street in Iowa City, a spokeswoman confirmed Friday afternoon.

While the spokeswoman could not say when the store would open, she noted it will be about 24,000 square feet, less than one-third the size of a standard Target, and will carry products tailored to the community.

For example, with the small-format store opening near the University of Iowa, the spokeswoman said it will carry items such as sheets for a campus-sized bed as well as local college gear and decor to decorate a dorm.

Target began testing small-format stores in 2012, providing convenient shopping to residents in urban areas, dense suburban areas and college campuses, the spokeswoman said.

In an interview with The Gazette on Thursday, City Manager Geoff Fruin said the store would be a “fantastic” addition to downtown Iowa City.

“A general retailer is something the community has sought for downtown for quite some time,” Fruin said. “It would support the entire community, but particularly the residential community that lives in and around downtown.”

The property, 119-123 E. Washington St. and 111-117 E. Washington St., is owned by Joe Clark and Kevin Monson, who purchased the buildings from MidWestOne Bank in January.

Erin Jordan contributed to this article.

