Taco John's coming to Hiawatha in May

The people of Hiawatha will soon have their access to Potato Oles greatly enhanced.

Pentex Restaurant Group, a South Dakota based franchisee of Taco John’s and HuHot Mongolian Grill with multiple locations in six states, announced Monday that it has broken ground on a Taco John’s location that will be located at 1940 Blairs Ferry Road in Hiawatha.

“It’s no secret that we love Taco John’s and we couldn’t be more excited to bring it to Hiawatha,” Brett Itterman, CEO of Pentex Restaurant Group, said in a media release. “I have no doubt that the community will love Taco John’s signature menu and iconic items like the Potato Oles. We’re also looking forward to recruiting a team of hardworking, customer service-oriented individuals to join our team in the coming weeks.”

According to a media release from Pentex, Taco John’s will hire 30 team members for multiple positions at the new restaurant in the weeks ahead. Interested candidates can apply online at careers.tacojohns.com.

When the new 2,091-sqare-foot restaurant opens on May 1, it will be the first Taco John’s in Hiawatha, the 62nd in Iowa and 391st systemwide, according to the release.

Despite the over 60 locations, there are no Taco John’s options in the Corridor south of Cedar Rapids. There are two Taco John’s locations in Cedar Rapids, on Edgewood Road NW and First Avenue SE.