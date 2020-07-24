SugarMe owner sees hair removal process as 'an art form'

Anna Blanchette, owner of SugarMe in Marion, wants to make hair removal a less painful experience.

“I could talk about sugaring 24 hours a day,” said Blanchette of this relatively new-to-the-area process. “It’s like an art form.”

Body sugaring is an all-natural form of hair removal, she explained.

“We use an organic sugar paste that is made of sugar, water and lemon. Because it is water soluble, it is a lot less traumatic for the skin than traditional waxing because we are removing hair by the roots in the direction it is growing.

“And it’s a body temperature paste so it can’t burn our clients or remove live skin cells like traditional waxing.”

Blanchette said it’s “a different smooth and people typically don’t problems with ingrown hairs. By the time you leave here your skin’s not irritated or tender or sensitive.”

Blanchette, who long has had an interest in natural and organic products, first discovered sugaring while at Capri College when someone came in to offer a demonstration.

“I realized quickly that it just it made more sense than other forms of hair removal. Waxing is not the most pleasant experience, and when I was in school I was doing a lot of waxing,” she recalled.

“I had an issue with the risk factors, burning or removing skin, and I’d had that happen. I didn’t like that and I was on a quest to make sure that it didn’t happen again.”

Sugaring, she thought, could be the answer.

“There wasn’t really anyone else offering it here at the time and I really wanted to do something different,” she recalled.

After Blanchette completed her training, she started offering sugaring to clients on her own and for about two and a half years, building up her clientele before starting SugarMe in July 2016.

Business grew very quickly and, in July 2018, Blanchette opened her SugarMe spa in Marion and hired additional employees, now working with five others and likely hiring again later this year.

“We are growing faster than I know what to do with,” said Blanchette, saying her business tripled its number of clients since opening four years ago. “Right now because we are so busy I’m working in my business more than I’m able to work on my business.”

When she got started, Blanchette saw her salon as focusing solely on body sugaring. But as she hired more staff members, she came to understand she needed to tap into their talents as well.

“I realized if people aren’t getting their massages here, they’re getting them somewhere, so it just made sense with the providers that I had and the skills that they have that we should utilize them. Just because I only sugar doesn’t mean that my girls only have to sugar.”

Blanchette added that, “We have a kids sugar menu because do work with a lot of pre-teens, teens, and younger people in general.”

At a glance

• Owner: Anna Blanchette

• Business: SugarMe

• Address: 895 Eighth Ave., Marion

• Phone: (319) 200-2533

• Website: sugarmestudios.com