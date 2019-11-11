Business

Succession planning - are you ready?

Wilford Stone, Lynch Dallas
Wilford Stone, Lynch Dallas

The year 2019 has marked changes for many businesses in the greater Cedar Rapids area. Frequent headlines reflect current or anticipated transitions among the leadership of local organizations — from major corporations to public agencies and not-for-profits alike.

The trend has many business owners thinking about succession planning for perhaps the first time. What is going to happen to your business when your leadership comes to an end?

Without a structured plan in place, an unexpected loss of leadership or even a long-anticipated retirement of key personnel could place a small business in jeopardy.

One statistic claims only 34 percent of family businesses are successful in transferring assets from the first to the second generation, and only 14 percent are successful in transferring a business from the second to the third generation.

Beyond the legal and financial complexities involved in transitioning a business to new leadership or ownership, there also are personal and emotional issues at stake.

Corporate changes can be fraught with stress and apprehension.

Whether you’re a new executive or a seasoned business leader, it is time to put succession planning on your to-do list.

Here are some thoughts to assist you in the process:

1. Start now.

Begin at least five years in advance. Get outside help.

Work with your lawyer, CPA, financial planner or other professional and let them get you organized and thinking about the key issues you will face in transferring leadership or ownership of your organization.

2. Be realistic.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Perhaps you have dreamed of handing your business down to a close friend or family member. But is that person prepared to run the company successfully? Is there a better qualified existing employee?

3. Invest in the transition.

Whomever you choose, spend time training them before passing the reins. Introduce them to your top customers and take the necessary measures to ensure your company’s continued success.

4. Preserve your equity in the business and minimize potential tax liability.

There are many legal methods for strategically transitioning any ownership interests you may hold in your company. Again, consult a professional to learn about the financial, tax and other consequences of your proposed succession plan.

5. Put it in Writing.

While it may seem cold, the health of your business should not be dependent on a handshake deal. Put any agreement with new employees or owners in writing.

6. Perform due diligence.

If your transition will include sale of your business, expect the buyer to inspect your corporate records and prepare to investigate your buyer’s ability to pay.

Before exchanging any information, have your lawyer draft a confidentiality agreement for both sides to sign.

7. Taking the business back.

Consider drafting your buy-sell agreement so that you retain power to buy back your business if the buyer cannot make the payments or is otherwise mismanaging the company in violation of the agreement.

8. Non-compete, non-disclosure and non-solicitation agreements.

Do not be surprised if you are asked to sign a non-compete, non-disclosure or non-solicitation agreement as a departing leader.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

View all newsletters
Privacy Policy
Hometown Pride Collection

New apparel & home items in the Gazette Store from our Hometown Collection. Iowa City, Cedar Rapids and Solon items!

View Collection
Kinnick Stadium Fan Cave Photos!

Own iconic images of Kinnick Stadium from The Gazette's archive. A perfect gift for any Hawkeye fan!

Purchase

Non-compete agreements generally are only enforceable if they are reasonable in time and scope. If you are retiring and do not plan to continue work in your industry, signing a non-compete may pose no burden.

However, if you plan to continue working after your transition, you should seek a lawyer’s advice before entering any restrictive agreement.

Wilford H. Stone is a lawyer with Lynch Dallas in Cedar Rapids.

Lynch Dallas Attorneys at Law

All articles by Wilford H.

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Business ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

General Mills workers won't strike, will vote Thursday on contract

Is this heaven? Maybe, once MLB finishes Field of Dreams stadium in Dyersville

Quaker Oat workers ratify new contract

Joni Ernst speaks with Trump in effort to resolve RFS issue

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Cedar Rapids man flew 53 missions as B-17 crew member in World War II

Navy vets, twin sisters from Cedar Rapids experience 'awesome' honor

McKinkley Matters: What this principal prioritizes to keep the STEAM going

Surviving the new American farm crisis

14-year-old girl facing felony charges after Cedar Rapids police nab her in stolen vehicle

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.