Studios cast doubts on filming in Georgia if new abortion law takes hold

Three Hollywood powerhouses have lined up against a restrictive abortion law in Georgia, signaling that its implementation could influence their willingness to continue filming in the state.

On Thursday, WarnerMedia — the parent company of HBO and Warner Bros. — became the latest big studio to correlate its business interests in Georgia with the law.

The move comes one day after Walt Disney’s chairman and CEO, Bob Iger, took a similar stance and two days after Netflix announced it would actively work to challenge the law. Several independent production companies also have threatened to cut ties with the state.

The backlash stems from legislation signed by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp earlier this month. The measure prohibits abortion once the fetal heartbeat can be detected, which typically happens near the six-week mark, before many women know they are pregnant.

Georgia is among more than a dozen states that have adopted or are moving toward similar restrictions on abortion.

If the Georgia law survives legal challenges, it would take effect Jan. 1.

“We operate and produce work in many states and within several countries at any given time and while that doesn’t mean we agree with every position taken by a state or a country and their leaders, we do respect due process,” WarnerMedia said in a statement.

The company said it will “reconsider Georgia as the home to any new productions” if the new law holds.