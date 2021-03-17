Business

State opens Qualified Pre-Apprenticeship Program Extension grants

Deadline for companies to apply is April 9

Iowa Workforce Development Director Beth Townsend speaks during a news conference in Johnston, this past April. (Associated Press)

Businesses, schools and other organizations now can apply for Qualified Pre-Apprenticeship grants, Iowa Workforce Development said Wednesday.

The cost-reinbursement grants, which go up to $20,400, are part of IWD’s effort to grow pre-apprenticeship programs, which are aimed at helping Iowans “to enter and succeed in” registered apprenticeships.

“Completing a Registered Apprenticeship not only results in a nationally recognized credential, but it opens up a pathway to a rewarding, life-changing career in a high-demand field.” IWD Director Beth Townsend said in a news release.

IWD said priority will go toward health care, agriculture and other industries directly affected by COVID-19 and underrepresented populations.

Applications are available at iowagrants.gov and are open until April 9.

Comments: (319) 398-8394; john.steppe@thegazette.com

 

