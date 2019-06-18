Business

Startup Weekend in Iowa City in mid-July

Xavier High School junior Gabe Whitters (from left), 17, of Cedar Rapids, Mike Wisniewski, of Cedar Rapids, and Brian Rupert, of North Liberty, talk about their SmartEats app project during a Startup Weekend event at the Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance in Cedar Rapids on Saturday, March 1, 2014. (Gazette photo)
The Gazette

The next big innovation could originate as a result of Startup Weekend, which is scheduled to return next month for its seventh year in Iowa City.

The weekend-long event is scheduled for July 12 through 14 at the MERGE co-working space, at 136 S. Dubuque St. in downtown Iowa City.

Participants can pitch entrepreneurial ideas Friday evening and form teams around the options most popular among the group. The teams then will spend the weekend creating business models, developing prototypes and seeking initial customers.

A “shark tank” panel of community judges is scheduled to judge the results Sunday afternoon.

Tickets are available for $25 each at http://swic.rocks.

