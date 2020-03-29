Stable housing is Marty Stoll's mission

Marty Stoll’s mission is to provide low-income families and children with opportunities for stable housing.

“My goal is to help people be in homes,” Stoll said. “I hope to do that for the rest of my life.”

Now a lawyer and senior vice president at Shuttleworth and Ingersoll in Cedar Rapids, Stoll knows firsthand the struggles some families face to have reliable housing.

“I was raised by a single mom who had to work three part-time jobs at the same time,” Stoll said. “She fell behind on the mortgage, but the bank worked with her so we could stay in our home.

“It was a chaotic time, but we had a stable home.”

Because Stoll’s family was able to remain in their Burlington home, Stoll was able to continue going to the same school with teachers she loved.

She also was able to walk to the public library, where she and her older brother spent hours reading and learning.

“I’m pretty sure that’s why I’m an attorney today,” she said. “I had easy access to the library, and that set me up well.”

In her legal practice, which includes business and real estate law, Stoll handles matters related to affordable housing for families and children.

For example, she led a team of lawyers to provide the legal work for Monroe Place, a development that converted the vacant Monroe Elementary School in southeast Cedar Rapids into affordable market-rate housing.

Stoll’s efforts to ensure others have the benefits of stable housing also are evident in her volunteerism and community board service. She has served on the board of Affordable Housing Network in Cedar Rapids since 2012 and currently serves as vice chairwoman of that organization.

“The Affordable Housing Network does a lot of great work in town,” she said. “It provides opportunities for homeownership as well as renting.”

Stoll also is on the board Four Oaks Family and Children’s Services, previously served on the Habitat for Humanity board and spent time building housing in El Salvador as part of an international program through Habitat.

In 2018, Stoll was named chairwoman of the newly reinstated Affordable Housing Commission for the city of Cedar Rapids. The 21-member group was formed to ensure full representation from the city’s quadrants, along with housing agencies and other social service agencies committed to the cause.

“My appointment to the commission meant a lot to me,” Stoll said. “I was asked by the city to be involved, and I think we will accomplish a lot.”

In her work on the Affordable Housing Commission, Stoll helps to identify the housing needs of the city’s low- and moderate-income residents as well as effective strategies to meet those needs.

“The most important thing is putting as many people in homes as we can,” she said.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Business 380 spotlights HER magazine’s Women of Achievement, published by The Gazette. The awards were sponsored by Farmers State Bank.