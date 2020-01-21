Business

SpaceX postpones next launch of its internet satellites

Company cites 'extreme weather' at rocket recovery site

Elon Musk, CEO and chief engineer-designer of SpaceX, speaks during a news conference after a Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket tes
Elon Musk, CEO and chief engineer-designer of SpaceX, speaks during a news conference after a Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket test flight to demonstrate the capsule’s emergency escape system at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., on Sunday. (Associated Press)
ORLANDO, Fla. — SpaceX is postponing a launch of another batch of its internet satellites that was set for Tuesday afternoon, due to “extreme weather” in the rocket’s recovery zone in the Atlantic Ocean, the company said.

Elon Musk’s rocket company initially was scheduled to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station’s launch complex 40 during a launch window that opened at 11:59 a.m.

But following a static fire test on Monday, the company tweeted that its team is evaluating what the next best launch opportunity may be.

It has not yet set a new date for launch.

SpaceX routinely lands its rocket boosters on its drone ship, “Of Course I Still Love You,” which is stationed off the coast of Florida during each launch.

But bad weather in the recovery area could affect the company’s reusability record.

And because the payload on this launch are SpaceX’s own satellites, the company has some wiggle room when it comes to determining launch times.

The company is working toward a goal of having hundreds of satellites on orbit by the end of 2020 to being internet coverage to the Northern United States and Canada.

