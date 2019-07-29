South Slope sets fiber-optic network project for Tiffin

South Slope Cooperative Communications announced Friday it will start construction on a new fiber-optic network for Tiffin in September, replacing its current network of copper cables.

The North Liberty company estimates the project will wrap up in early 2020.

Once done, customers will have access to internet with speeds up to one gigabit, or 1,000 Megabits per second.

The new network also has increased service reliability and stability, with the cables buried to ensure they will endure severe weather, South Slope CEO Chuck Deisbeck said.