Shive-Hattery picks up Indiana architecture design company

CEDAR RAPIDS — Shive-Hattery has bolstered its Indiana presence with its acquisition of Epoch, an 11-person architecture design firm in South Bend.

The Cedar Rapids-based architecture and engineering firm said Friday the addition would complement design capabilities for both companies.

The integration also will allow for enhanced client offerings, including in-house design services that range from architecture and engineering to interior design and landscape architecture.

“Both of our organizations value being a trusted part of our communities and have an unwavering focus on earning and keeping long-term relationships with clients,” said Jim Lee, Shive-Hattery president.

“Epoch joining Shive-Hattery is an intentional step toward sustainable growth and demonstrates our commitment to providing comprehensive design solutions with the best talent.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded in 2012, Epoch will operate as Epoch, a division of Shive-Hattery, the company said in a news release.

Epoch founder Kyle Copelin said in the release that his company’s leadership and staff will continue with the firm, with no disruption to client relationships or projects.

Shive-Hattery announced in November it had acquired Lincoln, Neb.-based studio951, an 18-person architecture design firm.

Founded in 1895, Shive-Hattery has 425 employees and nine offices in Iowa, Illinois, Indiana and Nebraska, including in Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, Des Moines and the Quad Cities.

