Business

Shive-Hattery acquires design firm in Nebraska

Lincoln company has 18 employees

The 245 Kingston complex, a 50-unit development on Second Street SW, between Second and Third Avenues SW, being built by M&W Properties and former Iowa Hawkeye Nate Kaeding on behalf of Built to Suit. Shive-Hattery designed renderings for the project. (Photo courtesy of Shive-Hattery)
The 245 Kingston complex, a 50-unit development on Second Street SW, between Second and Third Avenues SW, being built by M&W Properties and former Iowa Hawkeye Nate Kaeding on behalf of Built to Suit. Shive-Hattery designed renderings for the project. (Photo courtesy of Shive-Hattery)

Shive-Hattery announced it has expanded into the Lincoln, Neb., market with its acquisition of studio951, an architecture design firm with 18 employees.

The Cedar Rapids-based architecture and engineering firm said Tuesday the move would strengthen both companies’ capabilities to design for commercial, health care, multifamily and retail clients.

The organizations also will offer a wider range of design services, such as architecture, engineering, interior design and landscape architecture.

“Both Shive-Hattery and studio951 share the belief in consistently delivering an unparalleled experience which clients have come to know us for and expect,” said Jim Lee, Shive-Hattery president. “Sharing a high level of employee-focused development is integral to our successful, trusted, long-term relationships with our clients and continued growth.”

Founded in 1994, studio951 will operate as studio951, a division of Shive-Hattery, the company said in a release.

“Joining Shive-Hattery provides opportunities for staff to grow and advance in their careers,” said Dave Johnson, studio951 president. “This connection creates benefits for our clients through design, project management and business development. We could not be happier with the synergy that we have with them.”

Shive-Hattery, founded in 1895, has 425 employees and eight offices in Iowa, Illinois, Indiana and Nebraska, including ones in Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, Des Moines and the Quad Cities.

Comments: (319) 398-8366; thomas.friestad@thegazette.com

 

Related Articles

MORE Business ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

College Community buying 155 acres near Prairie High

Linn County, Cedar Rapids receive veteran-friendly 'Home Base' designation

Succession planning - are you ready?

General Mills workers won't strike, will vote Thursday on contract

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Cedar Rapids gives green light to more roundabouts

Time Machine: A Cedar Rapids Ponzi scheme (Part Two: Who is at the top when you finish rock bottom?)

University of Iowa student, a former Cedar Rapids wrestler, dies

Buttigieg rises in Iowa to lead Democratic White House pack: poll

Julian Castro attends ICE hearing with refugee

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.