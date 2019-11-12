Shive-Hattery acquires design firm in Nebraska

Shive-Hattery announced it has expanded into the Lincoln, Neb., market with its acquisition of studio951, an architecture design firm with 18 employees.

The Cedar Rapids-based architecture and engineering firm said Tuesday the move would strengthen both companies’ capabilities to design for commercial, health care, multifamily and retail clients.

The organizations also will offer a wider range of design services, such as architecture, engineering, interior design and landscape architecture.

“Both Shive-Hattery and studio951 share the belief in consistently delivering an unparalleled experience which clients have come to know us for and expect,” said Jim Lee, Shive-Hattery president. “Sharing a high level of employee-focused development is integral to our successful, trusted, long-term relationships with our clients and continued growth.”

Founded in 1994, studio951 will operate as studio951, a division of Shive-Hattery, the company said in a release.

“Joining Shive-Hattery provides opportunities for staff to grow and advance in their careers,” said Dave Johnson, studio951 president. “This connection creates benefits for our clients through design, project management and business development. We could not be happier with the synergy that we have with them.”

Shive-Hattery, founded in 1895, has 425 employees and eight offices in Iowa, Illinois, Indiana and Nebraska, including ones in Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, Des Moines and the Quad Cities.

