Rise in unemployment claims in Iowa leads to $121.6 million in state, federal benefits

Unemployment claims in Iowa increased last week by more than 3,000, Iowa Workforce Development said Thursday, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to take a toll on the economy.

Iowans filed for 11,125 new claims and 137,036 continuing claims between July 5 and 11.

The 11,125 new claims are an increase from 9,957 the previous week. The 137,036 continuing claims are an increase from 134,125 the previous week.

The previous week’s numbers were initially higher, but IWD adopted revisions from the U.S. Department of Labor.

Manufacturing has been a rising source of unemployment claims, more than doubling in the last three weeks. Last week, the sector accounted for 4,471 claims. Three weeks ago, it accounted for fewer than 2,000 claims.

Self-employed and independent contractors also accounted for more than 1,000 claims (1,128) last week, followed by health care and social assistance (793), accommodation and food services (661) and construction (564).

The claims resulted in $121.6 million in state and federal unemployment benefits.

These numbers only include who is actively seeking work and do not necessarily give a full picture of how many people are out of work during the pandemic.

