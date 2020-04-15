CORONAVIRUS

Retail sales down almost 9 percent

Coronavirus guts consumer spending

Passers-by wear masks while walking a window display for an Anthropologie store in Cranston, R.I. (Associated Press)
Passers-by wear masks while walking a window display for an Anthropologie store in Cranston, R.I. (Associated Press)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

05:47PM | Wed, April 15, 2020

Surge in Iowa jobless claims proves frustrating all around

05:26PM | Wed, April 15, 2020

Strong Iowa lottery sales are slipping: The culprit? You guessed it, C ...

05:00PM | Wed, April 15, 2020

4 charged with violating governor's order to avoid large groups after ...

04:14PM | Wed, April 15, 2020

Retail sales down almost 9 percent
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
Washington Post

Retail sales plunged 8.7 percent in March, marking the largest monthly decline ever as the coronavirus pandemic guts consumer spending, yanks millions out of the workforce and forces people to stay home.

The figures stand in stark comparison to February’s revised 0.4 percent decline, and offer another lens into just how quickly the outbreak seized the American economy.

The drop blew past economist expectations of about 8 percent.

American consumers drive 70 percent of the country’s economy. But now, spending at restaurants, stores, malls and other loctions essentially has hollowed out.

Across the country, grocery shelves are mostly picked clean of eggs and flour, toilet paper and disinfectant wipes. Delivery workers risk their lives to bring packages to peoples’ doorsteps.

Wednesday’s figures from the Commerce Department show that sales at food and beverage stores were up 28 percent compared to March of last year.

But those dynamics don’t capture the full picture of just how abruptly spending has faltered.

About 80 million people will receive stimulus checks by Wednesday from the federal government. But even a boost of $1,200 — which people are mostly spending on food — is unlikely to save a retail sector in free fall.

CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

02:59PM | Wed, April 15, 2020

When will stimulus checks arrive? Check your account, they are startin ...

01:01PM | Wed, April 15, 2020

University of Iowa begins using coronavirus plasma on hospitalized pat ...

12:44PM | Wed, April 15, 2020

At Eastern Iowa Airport, low passenger traffic, regional airline closu ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
Washington Post

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

4 charged with violating governor's order to avoid large groups after shooting in SE Cedar Rapids park

When will stimulus checks arrive? Check your account, they are starting to show up

University of Iowa begins using coronavirus plasma on hospitalized patients

At Eastern Iowa Airport, low passenger traffic, regional airline closures take toll

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Watch: Coronavirus update from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for Wednesday, April 15

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for April 15:

Iowa beginning talks on opening the state

'A miracle:' From coma and ventilator, Cedar Rapids man recovers from coronavirus

In Linn County government, a mishandled episode with a positive outcome

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate