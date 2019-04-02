Business

Recent flooding in Iowa, Nebraska expected to dampen start to planting season

Lanni Bailey and a team from Muddy Paws Second Chance Rescue enter a flooded house to pull out several cats during the flooding of the Missouri River near Glenwood, Iowa, U.S. March 18, 2019. Passport Aerial Photography/Handout via REUTERS
By Thomas Friestad, The Gazette

Though regional floodwaters have receded, farmers likely will continue to feel its impact as this year’s planting season gets underway.

In its first crop report of 2019, issued Monday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture found fields remained wet across Iowa through last week, with less than one full day — 0.3 — suitable for fieldwork.

The wet weather inhibited most field work activities across the state, according to the report, which the department releases weekly between April and November.

The report noted some farmers were able to haul grain, spread manure and plant oats, though it also stated that, for the first time since 2013, less than 0.5 percent of the expected crop was planted statewide by the end of March.

“We know farmers are anxious to get in the field,” Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said in a news release. “While we are mindful of the impact flooding is having on portions of the state, we are hoping for favorable planting and growing conditions for our farmers this season.”

