Business

Holding company Rayser Holdings acquires J-TEC Associates

Cedar Rapids manufacturer adds to Rayser's Iowa-based portfolio

The cables of a military tank crosswind sensor is seen at the assembly line at J-TEC Associates in Cedar Rapids in 2014.
Cedar Rapids-based holding company Rayser Holdings acquired J-TEC Associates, the company said Thursday.

J-TEC Associates, also headquartered in Cedar Rapids, produces vortex flow meters and sensors for a variety of industries.

Gary Roling, the president of J-TEC Associates, said in a news release he had been looking for a way to “gently exit the business.” He started at the company in 1988.

“The discovery of Rayser Holdings as an option that might accomplish just that is the best thing that has happened to me and the J-TEC employee team since I started working there in 1988,” Roling said.

Employee-owned Rayser, which formed in 2018, also owns CarePro Health Services, Keltek and Midwest Memorials.

All three companies are based in Iowa, although CarePro Health Services is the only one based in the Corridor.

The holding company now has 160 employees, including 12 from J-TEC Associates. Michelle Jensen, Rayser’s president and CEO, said all employees kept their jobs through the acquisition.

Comments: (319) 398-8394; john.steppe@thegazette.com

 

