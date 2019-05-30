Raygun to open new Chicago store doors Saturday

Business

Mike Draper (right) of Raygun speak at a Gazette Business Breakfast in Cedar Rapids in 2017.
What started as a small Des Moines T-shirt shop aims to make an impression in the big Windy City.

Known for its snappy shirt slogans, Raygun will open its latest store in Chicago’s Andersonville neighborhood, at 5207 N. Clark St., on Saturday.

The two-level store will sit in a 4,800-square-foot former Giordano’s pizza restaurant and feature merchandise with allusions to Chicago icons — “Bean There, Done That,” for example, and “Gettin’ Wrigley With It.”

Founded in 2005 by Mike Draper, Raygun has locations in Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, Iowa City and Kansas City, Mo.

