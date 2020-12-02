Business

Iowa City-based Rantizo raises $7.5 million

Agricultural technology company seeks to 'accelerate' expansion in drone-spraying

Rantizo technology director Mike Schmitz installs a new battery into a UAV as he prepares for a demonstration of a Ranti
Rantizo technology director Mike Schmitz installs a new battery into a UAV as he prepares for a demonstration of a Rantizo unmanned aerial vehicle near a vineyard at Fireside Winery in Marengo in April 2019. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

Rantizo, an Iowa City-based agricultural technology company, raised $7.5 million in investments “to accelerate company expansion” with drone-spraying technology through its latest round of fundraising, the company announced Wednesday.

Since starting in 2018, the company said it has raised $9 million.

“This year, Rantizo received requests from growers and individuals all over the country looking for drone application services,” said Michael Ott, CEO of Rantizo, in a news release.

“We want to make sure we have Rantizo Application Services providers in place to keep up with demand. Securing this funding is a crucial piece of that strategy.”

Rantizo is the only company authorized by the Federal Aviation Administration for drone-spraying in Iowa after obtaining initial approval in July 2019. Since then, Rantizo has received approval for drone-spraying nationwide.

By using autonomous drones instead of traditional crop spraying methods, Rantizo’s use of drones avoids “common issues associated with traditional spraying such as soil compaction, chemical overuse and drift,” according to its news release.

Comments: (319) 398-8394; john.steppe@thegazette.com

 

MORE Business ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Derecho takes more than $133 million toll on some Cedar Rapids businesses

888 Holdings to expand online sports betting into Iowa in 2021

UnityPoint names new CEO and new head of clinic operations

Collins Road Theatres reopens soon with recliners, COVID filters in air system

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

45% of Iowa waters impaired, including Lake Macbride, parts of Cedar and Iowa rivers

UI epidemiologist 'more optimistic' about COVID-19 but says Iowans should 'hunker down a little bit longer'

University of Iowa student accused of extortion

2-week armed robbery spree in Cedar Rapids targeted restaurants, grocery stores

Suspended University of Iowa fraternity cites lease dispute for 'less than truthful' allegations

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.