Raining Rose adds on to executive team as company prepares for added growth

CEDAR RAPIDS — Raining Rose has expanded its executive leadership group, bringing several units under one leader’s purview to prepare the company for future growth.

Ian Flynn, previously director of engineering for the Cedar Rapids personal-care products maker, has named vice president of technical services.

Flynn will oversee research and development, engineering and information technology, a move CEO Chuck Hammond said Thursday would help it “better support existing and future investments in manufacturing excellence.”

“As a manufacturer focused on quality and preparation for the future, technology and data analysis are increasingly important to our performance,” Hammond said. “We are creating a group to better support both sales and operations.”

Over the past year, Raining Rose has invested in data analysis and state-of-the-art production management software so it can better use data in informing process, systems and improvements, Hammond said.

Hammond said Raining Rose’s recent expansion of its batch room — an 8,100-square-foot addition of production space, with new blending tanks — effectively “created a new business within (its) walls.”

“It’s required increased synthesis and focus between R&D, engineering, I.T. and sales and opens us to ever larger production volumes and contracts,” he said.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Other executive team changes will help Raining Rose “deepen focus within sales and operations,” the company said Thursday.

Mike Wehr, the company’s current chief operating officer, will become chief sales officer, while Kyle Hach, the current vice president of operations, will take over Wehr’s former role.

“When we were smaller, sales and operations were inextricably linked,” Hammond said in a news release. “The operations side of the business has evolved in complexity in ways we could have never imagined.

“In addition, we have more than 50 people focused on sales and several distinct sales channels.”

Also on the executive team are Aaron-Marie Thoms and Teresa Wolken, as vice president of people and culture and chief financial officer, respectively.

Hammond will remain as president and CEO.

Comments: (319) 398-8366; thomas.friestad@thegazette.com