Radiant Boutique by Rhi nears first-year anniversary in Coralville

CORALVILLE — Rhiannon Morris, who goes by Rhi, knows all her customers by name.

“It’s strange but I also remember their story when they come in, what size they are and what they bought from me,” she said.

“This is old-school retail. I want people to come in and meet the owner and try things on in our spacious dressing room,” she said of her women’s fashion boutique, Radiant Boutique by Rhi.

The 4,000-square-foot store also offers footwear and accessories and a few select infant and children’s options and — in January — will mark its one-year anniversary.

“I feel like we’ve been here 10 years,” Morris laughed. “It has grown so much in just one year.”

To help showcase the store’s ever-changing inventory, Morris has a photographer who captures her and her staff — two full-time and three part-time employees — wearing the new arrivals and shares them online.

The shop also has an exclusive VIP group on Facebook where shoppers are granted early access to new arrivals. Morris believes this is a better way to manage inventory than having an online store. Customers can have an invoice emailed to them and once they have paid, they can pick up their purchase in-store or have it mailed to them free.

Morris has worked in the retail industry in both corporate and boutique retail around the Midwest, serving customers and designing storefronts.

“I taught myself all of it, all hands-on experience,” she said.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

And while her boutique has not been open long, Morris is proud to still be working with customers she’s known since day one.

Radiant Boutique’s location, in Coralville’s City Center Square, is ideal as well — “We meet 10 to 15 people every day of the week who are just walking by our storefront,” she said.

Morris has also hosted pop-up shops — at FRYfest, for example — as she offers custom Hawkeye apparel.

“I’ve been to a lot of stores and I always wanted my own baby where I could have complete control,” she said. “With this store, my vision came to life.”

Know a business that just might make for an interesting “My Biz” feature? Let us know at michaelchevy.castranova@thegazette.com.

At a glance

• Owner and founder: Rhiannon Morris

• Company: Radiant Boutique by Rhi

• Address: 1100 Fifth St., Suite 100, Coralville

• Phone: (815) 343-7032

• Website: facebook.com/radiantboutiquebyrhi