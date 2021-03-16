CORONAVIRUS

Push to prevent next meat shortage falls short as pandemic grants to small processors makes little dent

Cows stand in a pen March 2 at the Vaughn Farms cattle operation near Maxwell. Sudden meat shortages last year because o
Cows stand in a pen March 2 at the Vaughn Farms cattle operation near Maxwell. Sudden meat shortages last year because of the pandemic led to millions of dollars in federal grants to help small meat processors expand so the nation could lessen its reliance on giant slaughterhouses to supply grocery stores and restaurants. But even with significant expansion, capacity at the small processors pales in comparison to that of large meat processors. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
/
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

06:00AM | Tue, March 16, 2021

Push to prevent next meat shortage falls short as pandemic grants to s ...

04:51PM | Mon, March 15, 2021

Sen. Joni Ernst: GOP can campaign on opposition to COVID relief

03:55PM | Mon, March 15, 2021

14 percent of Linn County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID ...

07:00AM | Mon, March 15, 2021

Iowa meatpacking plants put lives on the line in COVID pandemic
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
Associated Press

MAXWELL — Sudden meat shortages last year because of the coronavirus pandemic led to millions of dollars in federal grants to help small meat processors expand so the nation could lessen its reliance on giant slaughterhouses to supply grocery stores and restaurants.

Like shortages of protective clothing for health care workers, hospital equipment and even toilet paper, the reality of empty meat counters was a shock to many Americans unaccustomed to scarcities. But where most other supply gaps are being addressed by changing how the country acquires key items, the money flowing to small slaughterhouses shows no sign of solving the meat problem.

The meat industry has been consolidating for decades, and 80 percent or more of meat is slaughtered by just a few companies, whose operations were crippled last year when the virus began spreading among workers.

“Even a significant increase in processing capacity in those small and mid-size processors, that’s a small amount in the grand scheme of things,” Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig said. “Yes, it provided some relief but no, it’s not at the level that will rival the big processors.”

Or as Terry Houser, a meat processing expert at Iowa State University, put it, “Small plants cannot replace the big plants when they go down.”

The problem illustrates the difficulty of creating more sources of supply in an industry that is trending in the opposite direction.

There’s little doubt the grants will help small processors and in turn provide sorely needed rural jobs, but the economics of meat now centers on large, highly efficient slaughterhouses — not smaller plants whose numbers have been decreasing sharply.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

The number of smaller operations that meet local demand plunged by 42 percent to 1,910 between 1990 and 2016, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

When the coronavirus sickened thousands of workers at the big slaughterhouses, forcing some to close temporarily, output dropped to 60 percent of normal. Many livestock producers suddenly had nowhere to take their animals for slaughter, and the small processors who remained, who mostly provide meat for local groceries and farmers markets, couldn’t take up the slack.

Later, Iowa was among at least 16 states that used some of the billions of dollars in federal COVID-relief aid to provide grants to small meat processors, enabling them to replace equipment and expand. In Iowa, the state awarded $4 million to help 109 small meat and poultry plants increase production, with some of the funding also going toward marketing.

Likewise, Arkansas awarded $5 million in federally funded grants, Indiana divvied up $4 million and Montana used $2 million to fund grants of up to $150,000.

Most of the money went to small-town businesses, which have withered as larger plants opened that could process thousands of cattle and up to 20,000 hogs day. Small processors typically slaughter only 10 or 20 animals a week.

When the larger plants began closing last spring, some hog farmers ended up killing and burying thousands of animals.

Jeff Hodges, who owns a small processor in the tiny northwest Iowa city of Minden, said he was overwhelmed with business last spring and still is scheduling a year into the future as demand for locally raised meat remains strong.

“At first it was a giant nightmare,” he said. “Now you’re used to the norm of your being maxed out and you pray everybody shows up for work.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

View all newsletters
Privacy Policy
Gazette Marketing
Career Week: March 22-25th

Career week is a free virtual series of programming built to explore job opportunities in-depth, review trends and get inspired.

Register now
Gazette Marketing
HER Women of Achievement - Call For Nominations

Do you know someone who should be celebrated for her work, ideas, impact on our community? Nominate her for Women of Achievement!

Learn More
Gazette Marketing
The Gazette's Derecho Book

From storm to recovery, more than 150 full-color photos and moving stories in this hardcover keepsake.

Buy Now

Hodges has received a $33,000 grant to buy a splitting saw, grinder and other equipment, but he’d need to spend closer to $750,000 to substantially increase production. That’s a big investment for a business he bought in the mid-1990s for $90,000.

The key to lessening dependence on the big processors is to make larger grants and loans available to mid-sized processors, said Rebecca Thistlethwaite, a rancher and director of the Oregon-based Niche Meat Processor Assistance Network. That’s an expensive proposition, with such plants costing $20 million or so.

Even if the government offers more money, expansion in an industry with low profit margins could be slow, she said.

“A lot of people think that by changing policy, all of a sudden a bunch of new entrepreneurs are going to come into the space, and that’s not going to happen,” she said. “You don’t have a bunch of people sitting on a bunch of money who are saying, `Oh, I just can’t wait to start a meat processing plant.”’

Some farmers, like the owners of Vaughn Farms near the Central Iowa community of Maxwell, say their chance of building their cattle operation could depend on small processors expanding.

With processors already booking out into next year, farmers must schedule space for cattle that aren’t born yet.

“That’s hard because animals grow at different rates, just like people,” Jalane Vaughn said. “To try to gauge when something is going to be 1,200 pounds or the optimal weight for harvest has been a struggle.”

Co-owner Jerilyn Hergenreder said she hopes the government’s sudden interest in building up small processors makes a difference.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m happy for the small processors that they have become relevant again and they’re definitely trying to handle the demand,” Hergenreder said.

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Vaccine Info
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

06:00AM | Tue, March 16, 2021

Push to prevent next meat shortage falls short as pandemic grants to s ...

04:51PM | Mon, March 15, 2021

Sen. Joni Ernst: GOP can campaign on opposition to COVID relief

03:55PM | Mon, March 15, 2021

14 percent of Linn County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
Associated Press

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please subscribe. Your subscription will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

Subscribe

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Sen. Joni Ernst: GOP can campaign on opposition to COVID relief

14 percent of Linn County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Iowa meatpacking plants put lives on the line in COVID pandemic

After year of fighting COVID-19, nursing homes see hope in relaxed visitation rules

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Subdivision near Solon still awaits help for its arsenic-plagued well

Former Iowa employee who embezzled over $430K gets 2-year sentence

If you are trying to get the COVID vaccine, you should follow this Iowa City man's Twitter account

Time Machine: Meet Phyllis Fleming. She did it all in 45 years in The Gazette's newsroom

Steve Prohm out as Iowa State men's basketball coach

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please subscribe. Your subscription will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

Subscribe