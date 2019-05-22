Public meeting set for Thursday on Alliant Energy's prosed rate increases

CEDAR RAPIDS — Residents with questions or concerns about Alliant Energy’s latest proposed rate increase can provide feedback at a public meeting.

The Iowa Utilities Board on Thursday will host a customer comment meeting regarding Alliant’s request to raise their electric and gas rates next year. Representatives with Alliant, the utilities board and the Office of Consumer Advocate will attend the meeting, scheduled for 5:30 p.m. in the Kirkwood Community College Ballantyne Auditorium in Iowa Hall, 6965 Tower Rd. SW., Cedar Rapids.

Comments can be made online at the Iowa Utilities Board website.

Alliant in March filed an application with the board for increases to both electric and gas rates. Under the proposal, residential base rates would increase by about 24.5 percent for electricity and 25 percent for gas.

Commercial rates would move up by about 18.4 percent for electricity and 14 percent for gas.

In April, an interim rate increase began for Alliant electric customers — it was projected to raise a typical residential customer’s monthly electric bill of $116 by about $8 per month.

The interim rate increase is projected to generate the utility about $90 million in revenue.

If the interim rate later is found unreasonable, the rate increase would be subject to refunds.

A public hearing on Alliant’s electric rate increase is set for Oct. 7 through 9 and a hearing on the utility’s natural gas rate increase is scheduled for Nov. 4 and 5.

The utilities board reports that, if the increases are approved, Alliant would see a permanent annual revenue increase of about $203.6 million for electric rates and another $21 million for natural gas.

Alliant’s Iowa footprint covers 490,000 electric customers and another 225,000 natural gas customers.

