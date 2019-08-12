Tristan Wirfs: A story of joy
 

Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs made his mark on Mount Vernon. Many in town made their mark on him, too. Wirfs and his mother, Sarah, took The Gazette on a tour of his hometown, revisiting scenes around what essentially is the one square mile where he grew up. This story is a little about what can hold you back. This is mostly about what moves you forward.

Keep Reading

Business

Perkins, Marie Callender's holding company files for bankruptcy

No closures in Iowa

eggs and bacon, breakfast
eggs and bacon, breakfast
Reuters

Perkins & Marie Callender’s Holding, operator of two family and casual dining chains, filed for bankruptcy protection last week and plans to sell most of its assets, after suffering from lower customer traffic and rising food and labor costs.

The company said it has closed 10 Perkins restaurants and 19 Marie Callender’s restaurants. None are in Iowa.

The company plans to operate normally while it restructures.

“All remaining restaurants will be open and operating as usual and guests can expect to continue to enjoy the great food and hospitality for which Perkins and Marie Callender’s are known,” the company said on its website.

The Chapter 11 filing is the second in eight years for the Memphis-based company, which has nearly 400 stores under the Perkins and Marie Callender’s brands in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Its 2011 reorganization left it under the control of the investment firm Wayzata Investment Partners, still its majority owner.

Many dining chains have struggled to fill seats because of heavy competition and a desire among many customers for newer, fresher food options.

In a court filing, Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Warne said falling sales “across the family-dining and casual-dining industries” in 2017 and 2018, “elevated” commodity prices, rising minimum wages and “an increasingly tight labor market” were factors leading to the bankruptcy of Perkins & Marie Callender’s.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Warne said Perkins Group will be a “stalking horse” — or initial — bidder to buy Perkins assets and some of its Foxtail bakery assets at a court-supervised auction next month.

He said talks are ongoing for Marie Callender’s and other Foxtail assets.

The company had no additional comment.

Warne said that following the closures, the company will own or franchise 355 Perkins restaurants and 28 Marie Callender’s restaurants.

Perkins was founded in 1958, and Marie Callender’s in 1948.

They merged in 2006 and recently reported about 5,379 employees.

Reuters

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Business ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

NewBoCo coding fundraiser seeks donations from every county in Iowa

Schultz Strings expands to new space in Marion

Biofuels group: Trump has 'broken his promise to Iowa voters' on ethanol

From pulled pork to politics, Iowa State Fair is all things Iowa

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

An Iowa father ran over his 3-year-old with a lawn mower. Tate lived, but his story is not uncommon

Codfish Hollow's longtime tractor driver hurt in rollover accident

Liz Mathis kicks off Iowa Senate reelection campaign

Medical Examiner: Iowa City man found under bridge died of natural causes

Don't write off Bernie Sanders, top campaign officials say

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.