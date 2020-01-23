Business

Overnight Walmart hours to end at three Cedar Rapids area locations

The Walmart in Marion is among the stores for which the retailer is reducing hours. (The Gazette)
The Walmart in Marion is among the stores for which the retailer is reducing hours. (The Gazette)

Starting next Saturday, Walmart outings during the wee hours of the morning will become a thing of the past at three stores around Cedar Rapids.

Beginning Feb. 1, Walmart’s two Cedar Rapids stores — at 3601 29th Ave SW and 2645 Blairs Ferry Rd. NE — will discontinue 24-hour operations, and instead close at midnight and reopen at 6 a.m.

Overnight operations also will end at Walmart’s nearby store in Marion, at 5491 U.S. Route 151, a company spokesman told The Gazette. That location then will close at 1 a.m. and reopen at 6 a.m.

“We’re continually looking at how we can best serve our customers,” Walmart spokesman Casey Staheli said in an email. “Based on a recent review of shopping patterns at our two Cedar Rapids stores and Marion store, we will be adjusting hours and reallocating resources to better serve our customers during peak shopping periods.”

Walmart’s overnight cutbacks are not exclusive to Cedar Rapids. As of March 2019, the Bentonville, Ark., retail giant planned to eliminate graveyard shelf-restocking shifts at approximately 300 stores, Bloomberg reported.

The “belt-tightening” move came as Walmart was set to expand its use of “FAST Unloader” backroom conveyor systems, which help the company save on labor costs by removing, scanning and sorting product boxes from trucks, into 1,300 new stores last year.

According to Bloomberg’s report, Walmart said at the time it expected 95 percent of workers affected by its overnight shift change to find new company jobs.

Comments: (319) 398-8366; thomas.friestad@thegazette.com

 

Related Articles

MORE Business ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Winterfests, BrrrFest, Beer to Beat the Bitter Cold: Eastern Iowa food events

Not a big fan of Iowa's black license plates? How about red, white and blue?

Amazon joins coalition touting electric vehicles

Iowa Democratic lawmakers propose eliminating union recertification elections

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa gaming industry seeks change in how winnings are treated

Do you leave your car running to warm up? Police say that's a great way to get your car stolen

FAA investigates crash of $300,000 University of Iowa drone

Injured on ice? University of Iowa emergency room packed

Negative pregnancy outcomes associated with marijuana use, University of Iowa study finds

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.