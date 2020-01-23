Overnight Walmart hours to end at three Cedar Rapids area locations

Starting next Saturday, Walmart outings during the wee hours of the morning will become a thing of the past at three stores around Cedar Rapids.

Beginning Feb. 1, Walmart’s two Cedar Rapids stores — at 3601 29th Ave SW and 2645 Blairs Ferry Rd. NE — will discontinue 24-hour operations, and instead close at midnight and reopen at 6 a.m.

Overnight operations also will end at Walmart’s nearby store in Marion, at 5491 U.S. Route 151, a company spokesman told The Gazette. That location then will close at 1 a.m. and reopen at 6 a.m.

“We’re continually looking at how we can best serve our customers,” Walmart spokesman Casey Staheli said in an email. “Based on a recent review of shopping patterns at our two Cedar Rapids stores and Marion store, we will be adjusting hours and reallocating resources to better serve our customers during peak shopping periods.”

Walmart’s overnight cutbacks are not exclusive to Cedar Rapids. As of March 2019, the Bentonville, Ark., retail giant planned to eliminate graveyard shelf-restocking shifts at approximately 300 stores, Bloomberg reported.

The “belt-tightening” move came as Walmart was set to expand its use of “FAST Unloader” backroom conveyor systems, which help the company save on labor costs by removing, scanning and sorting product boxes from trucks, into 1,300 new stores last year.

According to Bloomberg’s report, Walmart said at the time it expected 95 percent of workers affected by its overnight shift change to find new company jobs.

