Business

Omaha's Green Plains buys Fluid Quip of Cedar Rapids

Fluid Quip's process to help ethanol plants diversify

The Green Plains Inc. ethanol plant in Shenandoah, Iowa, includes the maximized stillage co-products technology develope
The Green Plains Inc. ethanol plant in Shenandoah, Iowa, includes the maximized stillage co-products technology developed by Fluid Quip Technologies of Cedar Rapids. Green Plains announced its purchase of Fluid Quip. (Courtesy Green Plains)

Fluid Quip Technologies of Cedar Rapids has been purchased by an Omaha, Neb.-based company.

Green Plains Inc. said Tuesday it acquired majority interest in Fluid Quip, which develops new technologies and processes for the biofuels and biochemical industries, as part of a joint transaction with Ospraie Management, according to a news release.

One of the goals of the purchase was to capitalize on high-protein animal feed, produced through a technology developed by Fluid Quip.

Maximized stillage co-products, or MSC, technology extracts protein from the whole stillage that remains after ethanol processing and makes a 50 percent protein feed for pets, fish, dairy cows, poultry and swine, The Gazette reported last month.

“We believe the Fluid Quip IP portfolio has many game-changing valuable technologies that the world needs right now,” Dwight Anderson, managing partner of Ospraie, said in a prepared statement.

John Kwik, partner of Fluid Quip, said in the statement the deal will accelerate development of new technologies and protect the Cedar Rapids company from infringement, among other outcomes.

Comments: (319) 339-3157; erin.jordan@thegazette.com

 

MORE Business ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Midwest economy improving

Federal tax relief bill for those affected by derecho, other disasters signed into law

Slack sees global outage

Stepping up in 2021

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Linn County's new marijuana diversion program becomes racial justice flashpoint

Court upholds life sentence for Iowa Barnstormers coach who abused teens

Woman declared dead after being shot at apartment in southwest Cedar Rapids

Linn County Supervisors pick chair and vice chair

Sign up for free COVID-19 tests in Coralville Friday

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.