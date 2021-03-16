NextEra to discuss Duane Arnold solar project today

NextEra Energy will host an online informational meeting at 6 p.m. today to discuss its proposed solar project for the Duane Arnold Energy Center in Palo.

The decision to shutter the facility, which began producing energy in 1975, was made due to cost, officials said in 2018.

When decommissioning of the center was announced, some 500 were employed at the facility. About 400 workers were working there in September 2020, officials said at the time.

Duane Arnold officials permanently closed the facility after it sustained damage from the Aug. 10 derecho.

During the presentation, Next Era officials will present an overview, followed by a question-and-answer session.

To view the session, go to services.themediaframe.com/links/duanearnoldsolar or participate by calling 866-807-9684 and request to “join the NextEra Energy call.”

The Juno Beach, Fla.-based energy company mailed post cards in advance of the session.