Business

NextEra to discuss Duane Arnold solar project today

The NextEra Energy Duane Arnold Energy Center in Palo in 2019. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
The NextEra Energy Duane Arnold Energy Center in Palo in 2019. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
The Gazette

NextEra Energy will host an online informational meeting at 6 p.m. today to discuss its proposed solar project for the Duane Arnold Energy Center in Palo.

The decision to shutter the facility, which began producing energy in 1975, was made due to cost, officials said in 2018.

When decommissioning of the center was announced, some 500 were employed at the facility. About 400 workers were working there in September 2020, officials said at the time.

Duane Arnold officials permanently closed the facility after it sustained damage from the Aug. 10 derecho.

During the presentation, Next Era officials will present an overview, followed by a question-and-answer session.

To view the session, go to services.themediaframe.com/links/duanearnoldsolar or participate by calling 866-807-9684 and request to “join the NextEra Energy call.”

The Juno Beach, Fla.-based energy company mailed post cards in advance of the session.

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

MORE Business ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Hilton Garden Inn opens in northeast Cedar Rapids

Iowa Workforce Development launches workforce podcasts

Shifting gears: Iowa City Bike Library moves to new location

Push to prevent next meat shortage falls short as pandemic grants to small processors makes little dent

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Subdivision near Solon still awaits help for its arsenic-plagued well

Former Iowa employee who embezzled over $430K gets 2-year sentence

Iowa Democrat group looks to draft retired admiral Mike Franken to challenge Chuck Grassley

Time Machine: Meet Phyllis Fleming. She did it all in 45 years in The Gazette's newsroom

Miller-Meeks: 'Congress must immediately act to address the disorder at the border'

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.