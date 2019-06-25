Business

NewBoCo opens applications for fall intrapreneur academy program

Eric Englemann, CEO of Geonetric, accepts the award for Not-for-Profits — Recognition of Achievement for New Bohemian Innovation Collaborative during the 2016 Business 380 Excellence Business Awards at the Hotel at Kirkwood Center in Cedar Rapids on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2016. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
The New Bohemian Innovation Collaborative is welcoming the entrepreneurial-minded to apply to the autumn 2019 group of its Intrapreneur Academy.

The year-long program, to start Oct. 4, will focus on a different “innovation competency” each quarter, including agility, methods, culture and strategy.

NewBoCo will recruit five to eight teams, representing a mix of for-profit, not-for-profit and governmental groups.

Prospective participants can apply on NewBoCo’s website or email innovation@newbo.co for more information.

