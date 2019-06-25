NewBoCo opens applications for fall intrapreneur academy program

The New Bohemian Innovation Collaborative is welcoming the entrepreneurial-minded to apply to the autumn 2019 group of its Intrapreneur Academy.

The year-long program, to start Oct. 4, will focus on a different “innovation competency” each quarter, including agility, methods, culture and strategy.

NewBoCo will recruit five to eight teams, representing a mix of for-profit, not-for-profit and governmental groups.

Prospective participants can apply on NewBoCo’s website or email innovation@newbo.co for more information.