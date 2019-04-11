Business

NewBo City Market to open Wednesdays, too

New schedule to begin next week

NewBo City Market in Cedar Rapids will start opening on Wednesdays next week. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
NewBo City Market in Cedar Rapids will start opening on Wednesdays next week. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
By Thomas Friestad, The Gazette

CEDAR RAPIDS — NewBo City Market has added Wednesdays to its weekly calendar, starting next week.

The market announced its new Wednesday hours, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., in a release Thursday afternoon.

At its first Wednesday open, on April 17, the market will host a “Wine Not?! Wednesday” event, offering free wine samples from Cedar Ridge, Fireside, Kirkwood and Wooden Wheel from 5 to 8 p.m.

The market also said that, between 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays from May through August, it will hold free bingo, from which participants can win prizes from area businesses.

NewBo City Market has been open Thursdays through Sundays since its inception in October 2012.

l Comments: (319) 398-8366; thomas.friestad@thegazette.com

By Thomas Friestad, The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Business ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

'GreenState' Credit Union formalized as new name for University of Iowa Community Credit Union

Ogden and Adams, Cedar Rapids Lumber merge

Bill preparing for autonomous vehicles in Iowa advances at Capitol

On stage: A look behind the scenes at Giving Tree Theater in Marion

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

U.S. Democrats seek up to $2 trillion to invest in aging infrastructure

McConnell calls for bipartisan U.S. immigration legislation

U.S. suspends talks with Sudan after military ousts Bashir

Marion man convicted of breaking into man's motel room and stabbing him

Cedar Rapids man arrested while possessing a stolen weapon

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.