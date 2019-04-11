NewBo City Market to open Wednesdays, too

CEDAR RAPIDS — NewBo City Market has added Wednesdays to its weekly calendar, starting next week.

The market announced its new Wednesday hours, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., in a release Thursday afternoon.

At its first Wednesday open, on April 17, the market will host a “Wine Not?! Wednesday” event, offering free wine samples from Cedar Ridge, Fireside, Kirkwood and Wooden Wheel from 5 to 8 p.m.

The market also said that, between 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays from May through August, it will hold free bingo, from which participants can win prizes from area businesses.

NewBo City Market has been open Thursdays through Sundays since its inception in October 2012.

