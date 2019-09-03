New ITC Midwest president takes reins

Dusky Terry has been named president of electricity transmission company ITC Midwest, the Cedar Rapids-based subsidiary of ITC Holdings of Novi, Mich.

Terry also now will serve as vice president of ITC Holdings, reporting to his ITC Midwest presidential successor, Krista Tanner, who in February was promoted to senior vice president and chief business unit officer for ITC Holdings.

“Modernizing the power grid is key to meeting consumer demands for cleaner, low-cost, renewable energy sources, notably wind and solar,” Terry said in a news release Tuesday.

Terry served seven years as an adviser to then-Gov. Tom Vilsack before joining the Central Iowa Power Cooperative in 2008, where since 2013 he served as its vice president of planning and growth strategies.

Terry will begin in his new positions effective immediately, based in Des Moines.

