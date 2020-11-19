Business

New Iowa unemployment claims jump to highest level since August

Rise in claims fits seasonal trend

Iowa saw the highest number of new unemployment claims between Nov. 8 and Nov. 14 since August.

The 6,312 new claims — up from 5,217 — resulted in the highest single-week increase in initial claims in eight weeks.

Continuing claims rose from 35,213 to 35,242. That increase may change into a decrease, though, after the U.S. Department of Labor adjusts weekly data.

The rise in unemployment claims follows a trend of higher unemployment in winter months as construction, agriculture, manufacturing and other industries enact seasonal layoffs.

Claims in the construction industry jumped from 634 to 945, the highest since mid-September.

Manufacturing was still the largest source of claims, though, with 1,177 claims. Self-employed and independent contractors had 771, health care and social assistance had 676 and accommodation and food services had 418.

The claims resulted in $9.6 million in standard unemployment benefits, $8.1 million in Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, $3.4 million in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and $1 million in retroactive payments from Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, which expired at the end of July.

These numbers only include people actively seeking work and therefore may not necessarily give a full picture of how many Iowans are unemployed.

