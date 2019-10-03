New CEO joins Hiawatha tech company

The new chief executive officer of Communications Engineering Co., a Hiawatha technology systems integrator, brings skills aligning organizational capabilities with emerging technology opportunities.

Kim Lehrman, who assumed her new position Monday, most recently served as president and chief marketing officer at Hiawatha-based enTouch Wireless.

A long time member of CEC’s board of directors, Lehrman succeeds Matt Dlouhy, who left the company in September.

Lehrman, with 15 years experience in technology, will focus on existing skills and talents within CEC’s workforce of more than 300 people and matching them with the pursuit of next generation technology.

During his 35 years with CEC, Dlouhy led the company through structural changes needed to support growth and progress. He was named CEO in 2012.

CEC, with local and national customers, provides design, integration and technical services.

The privately owned company has eight offices in Iowa and Wisconsin.