Most Iowa businesses expect sales growth

Almost three-quarters of Iowa businesses expect their sales to climb over the next 12 months, according to a first-quarter survey of business leaders released by the Iowa Association of Business and Industry.

Of the 1,500 member companies of the Des Moines-based ABI, some 73 percent of those who responded to the March survey said they anticipate sales to expand. About 23 percent believe sales will stay the same.

Among other findings:

l 47 percent of respondents anticipate growth for the number of employees in the second quarter, while the same percentage expect the number to remain flat.

l 87 percent of respondents intend to make capital expenditures in the April-through-June time period.

“Surprisingly, not one member mentioned tariffs this time,” ABI President Mike Ralston said in a news release. “Investing in acquisitions and new construction were highlights.”

Survey results can be seen at https://bit.ly/2O8b7Wr.