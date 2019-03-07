Business

Mortgage rates head back up

Redirection comes after falling to yearly lows

Washington Post The 30-year fixed-rate average climbed to 4.41 percent, according to figures released Thursday by Freddie Mac.
Washington Post The 30-year fixed-rate average climbed to 4.41 percent, according to figures released Thursday by Freddie Mac.
Washington Post

Mortgage rates moved higher this week for the first time in more than a month.

According to the latest data released Thursday by Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate average climbed to 4.41 percent with an average 0.5 point. (Points are fees paid to a lender equal to 1 percent of the loan amount.)

It was 4.35 percent a week ago and 4.46 percent a year ago.

The 15-year fixed-rate average rose to 3.83 percent, with an average 0.4 point. It was 3.77 percent a week ago and 3.94 percent a year ago.

The five-year adjustable rate average increased to 3.87 percent with an average 0.3 point. It was 3.84 percent a week ago and 3.63 percent a year ago.

Strong economic reports — gross domestic product figures and manufacturing data — helped push rates higher, according to Zillow economic analyst Matthew Speakman.

“Taken together, the releases offered evidence that the economy remains on good, if not strong, footing and prompted (long-term U.S. Treasury) yields to trend higher for the better part of two days,” Speakman said.

“Since then, however, this enthusiasm has tapered. Mixed messages on the advancements of U.S.-China trade negotiations have resulted in only mild rate fluctuations as markets await more definite signals from the meetings.”

The yield on the 10-year bond jumped from 2.64 percent on Feb. 26 to 2.76 on March 1, an increase of 12 basis points in less than a week. A basis point is 0.01 percentage point.

But following the sharp increase, yields fell back to 2.69 percent on Wednesday.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Where mortgage rates are headed could depend on Friday’s closely watched employment report. Bankrate.com, which puts out a weekly mortgage rate trend index, found that half the experts it surveyed say rates will remain relatively stable in the coming week.

Elizabeth Rose, branch manager at Movement Mortgage, is one who predicts rates will hold steady.

“Mortgage rates are making a persistent move back to the range of prior weeks which, if it holds, could result in slightly improved rates,” Rose said.

“On the other hand, the jobs report is due Friday, which is an important report and always has potential to move interest rates either direction in a quick second.”

The employment report is why Michael Becker, branch manager at Sierra Pacific Mortgage, is expecting rates to go up.

“That report has sent mortgage rates higher the last two months, so I expect the same to happen this week and mortgage rates to rise after Friday,” Becker said.

Meanwhile, with rates increasing, mortgage applications took a step back this week, according to the latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association.

The market composite index — a measure of total loan application volume — decreased 2.5 percent from a week earlier. The refinance index fell 2 percent from the previous week, while the purchase index dropped 3 percent.

The refinance share of mortgage activity accounted for 40 percent of all applications.

Washington Post

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Business ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Game on! Moco Game Room & Hot Dog Bar opens in Irish District

U.S. trade deficit hits 10-year high in 2018 on record imports: Trade deficit increases 12.5 percent in 2018

Huawei CFO prepares for extradition battle: Proceedings could take years that likely will affect trade deals

Stores-as-hubs strategy pays off: Target sees largest sales bump since 2005

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa City fire caused by propane heater, damage estimate at $1 million

#oniowapod covers Iowa NFL combine results, Hawkeye legend Reese Morgan, and The Athletic's college football coach rankings

Man tortured with hot iron, robbed at gunpoint in Cedar Rapids hotel meetup

Gazette photographers pick their favorite sports photos of February 2019

Iowa polls would close earlier in statewide elections under Senate bill

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.