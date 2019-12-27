More than half Iowa Business Council members sees sales growth in 2020

The expectations of the members of the Iowa Business Council for sales, employment and capital spending for the next six months are positive — but those hopes are down from 2019’s first quarter.

The new quarterly index averaged slightly above 60 — anything over 50 is considered in positive territory — according to a statement from the 23-member not-for-profit organization. But that’s a drop of five points from the year’s first three months.

Of those IBC members who expect sales to climb in the first half of 2020, more than 50 percent believe their companies will grow 1 percent to 7 percent. Approximately a quarter said they anticipate no change in sales.

But even with greater sales, more than 45 percent plan no change in their capital spending in the first six months.

More than half of respondents — 55 percent — noted an effect on their bottom lines due to trade and tariff uncertainty.

Almost 90 percent of respondents said their biggest challenge continues to be hiring and retention, with information technology being the most difficult positions to fill, the survey said.

Well below that, at about 44 percent, was what respondents characterized as an unfavorable business climate such as infrastructure, regulations and taxes.

Member companies of the IBC include Alliant Energy, Casey’s General Stores, Collins Aerospace, Deere and Co., Fareway, MidAmerican Energy, University of Iowa Health Care, UnityPoint Health, Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Vermeer Corp., among others.