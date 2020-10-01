More than 60,000 Iowans file for unemployment between Sept. 20, 26

Iowa Workforce Development received more than 60,000 weekly unemployment claims for the 28th consecutive week.

But the total claims between Sept. 20 and 26 — 63,762 — is the lowest since the week of March 14.

Initial claims slid from 6,117 to 5,018 last week after seeing a jump in initial claims of more than 1,500 the previous week.

Continuing claims fell from 62,938 to 58,744 last week and have been steadily declining from 189,643 in May.

Manufacturing remained the largest source of claims with 1,105, followed by self-employed and independent contractors (808), health care and social assistance (464), construction (396) and accommodation and food services (323).

These claims resulted in $17.1 million in standard unemployment benefits, $4.2 million in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, $6.1 million in Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation and $1.1 million in State Extended Benefits.

When residents exhaust their 26 weeks of standard unemployment benefits, they can receive 13 weeks of Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation. State Extended Benefits take effect after 39 weeks of unemployment when both standard and PEUC benefits run out.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Iowans also received $3.6 million in retroactive payments from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program, which gave unemployed Americans an extra $600 per week in benefits and expired at the end of July.

These numbers only show how many people are actively seeking work and therefore do not necessarily give a full picture of how many people are out of work.

Comments: (319) 398-8394; john.steppe@thegazette.com