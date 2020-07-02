Business

More than 150,000 Iowans file for new, continuing unemployment claims

State sees drop in continuing claims as new claims remain stagnant

Thinkstock
Thinkstock

Iowa workers filed 8,300 new unemployment claims and 143,488 continuing claims between June 21 and 27, Iowa Workforce Development said Thursday morning.

The 8,300 new claims is almost identical to last week’s number — 8,208. But the state saw 9,293 fewer continuing claims compared to the previous week.

The claims resulted in $34.4 million in regular unemployment benefits, $88.1 million in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, $5 million in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and $3.6 million in Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation.

Manufacturing remains the largest source of unemployment claims with 2,172, followed by self employed and independent contractors (1,247), health care and social assistance (610), accommodation and food services (501) and retail trade (501).

These numbers only represent people actively seeking work and do not necessarily provide a full picture of how many Iowans are out of work.

Comments: (319) 398-8394; john.steppe@thegazette.com

 

MORE Business ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Suspension of new H-1B visas could leave Eastern Iowa businesses vulnerable, experts say

MidAmerican offers added rebates on utility bills

Grim gift adds 500 body bags to Iowa's coronavirus stockpile

New Bohemian Hotel to open this weekend in Iowa City

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

What has Carson King been up to during pandemic? Planning more fundraisers

Where to watch July 4th fireworks in Eastern Iowa (from a safe social distance)

What happens if you set off fireworks illegally in Cedar Rapids and Iowa City (plus a lesson in fire safety)

Cedar Rapids officials pivot on approach to forming police review board

Facebook launching massive voter registration effort

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.