More than 150,000 Iowans file for new, continuing unemployment claims

Iowa workers filed 8,300 new unemployment claims and 143,488 continuing claims between June 21 and 27, Iowa Workforce Development said Thursday morning.

The 8,300 new claims is almost identical to last week’s number — 8,208. But the state saw 9,293 fewer continuing claims compared to the previous week.

The claims resulted in $34.4 million in regular unemployment benefits, $88.1 million in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, $5 million in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and $3.6 million in Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation.

Manufacturing remains the largest source of unemployment claims with 2,172, followed by self employed and independent contractors (1,247), health care and social assistance (610), accommodation and food services (501) and retail trade (501).

These numbers only represent people actively seeking work and do not necessarily provide a full picture of how many Iowans are out of work.

