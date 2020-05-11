More furloughs coming for Collins Aerospace

Citing a worldwide business downturn due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials of Raytheon Technologies Corp., parent company of Collins Aerospace, Cedar Rapids’ largest employer, said more furloughs were on the way

As part of that move, the company said in a Thursday earnings conference call for investors it would cut $2 billion in costs in its commercial aerospace sector.

The company said more employees would be temporarily furloughed, a hiring freeze kept in place and some workers moved from commercial aerospace to defense tasks.

“I expect there will be further reductions ...,” CEO Greg Hayes said in the call, but provided no details. “We’re trying to be judicious ... (and to) keep as many jobs as we can.”

He added that, “There’s a lot of pain to come yet, a lot of tough decisions ahead of us.”

Raytheon Tech posted a loss of $83 million for its first quarter.

Chief Financial Officer Anthony “Toby” O’Brien said the company expected single-digit growth in defense work for Collins Aerospace for the coming quarter, with operating profit to “break even.”

“There are more unknowns than knowns,” O’Brien said of the future of the aviation industry.

Collins Aerospace in mid-April announced a temporary pay cut for salaried employees and furloughs for hourly employees.