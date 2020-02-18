Mister Car Wash to open two new Cedar Rapids sites this week

A nationwide full-service car wash chain is days away from opening two new locations in Cedar Rapids.

Mister Car Wash will hold grand openings for two new locations built last year — at 5520 Edgewood Rd. NE, on the Fountains’ northwest perimeter, and 3405 Williams Blvd. SW, near its corner with Edgewood Road SW — on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

The company will offer Free Platinum Express car washes on both days between 7 a.m. and noon. Free car care kits will be offered to the first 1,000 customers each of the two days.

“We can’t imagine a better time to expand our footprint in Cedar Rapids than in the winter, when cars are at their dirtiest and when we’re offering free washes,” said Pete Nani, Mister Car Wash’s operations director for the Midwest region.

Mister Car Wash opened its first Cedar Rapids location, at 5055 Northland Ave. NE, in 1999, and will employ nearly 70 people in the area after its two new stores are opened.

The company currently operates 326 car washes and 31 express lubes in 21 states.

Founded in 1969 in Houston, Mister Car Wash in 2007 was purchased by private equity firm ONCAP for $52 million. ONCAP in 2014 sold the company to Leonard Green and Partners, another private equity firm.

While it owned Mister Car Wash, ONCAP and company management grew the business from 39 locations to more than 130.

