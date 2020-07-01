MidAmerican offers added rebates on utility bills

MidAmerican Energy is offering added breaks on utility bills when Iowa and Illinois customers buy certain high energy-efficient equipment through the end of the year.

Des Moines-based MidAmerican will offer residential customers a $750 rebate when they purchase a high-efficiency air conditioner, up from $500, and a $115 rebate on a smart thermostat, up from $75 previously, the utility said in a statement Wednesday.

Rebates are available for customers in Iowa and Illinois on a first-come first-serve basis through the end of the year.

Last year in Iowa, MidAmerican processed rebate applications for 59,206 units of equipment, spokesman Geoff Greenwood said.

For small business customers in Iowa and Illinois, rebate increases apply to lighting; heating, ventilation and cooling; commercial refrigeration and compressed air measures, according to the release.

“We understand that people experiencing financial fallout from the pandemic may be holding off on needed home equipment purchases that will help them save energy now and money in the long run,” Tina Yoder, MidAmerican director of energy efficiency, said in the statement.

Rebate applications are required and can be accessed online or through an HVAC seller. Completed applications can be emailed to MidAmerican at rebateapplications@midamerican.com or mailed to MidAmerican at 2223 S. Highland Dr., Salt Lake City, Utah 84106.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

• Residential customer rebate applications are available at: midamericanenergy.com/ia-heating-cooling

• Nonresidential customers rebate applications are available at: midamericanenergy.com/ia-bus-heating-cooling.

Comments: (319) 398-8370; sarah.watson@thegazette.com