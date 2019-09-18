Microsoft to push Iowa's rural broadband through partnership with Texas internet company

Microsoft announced plans to expand Iowa’s broadband coverage through a partnership with a Texas-based internet service provider as part of its Microsoft Airband Initiative.

The initiative seeks to extend broadband access to more than 3 million underserved rural Americans by July 2022, the company said Wednesday morning in announcing its agreement with Nextlink Internet of Hudson Oaks, Texas.

Together, Microsoft and Nextlink intend to focus on Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Texas, across which the companies estimate about 29 million people are not using the internet at broadband speeds — defined by the Federal Communications Commission as 25 megabits per second, or Mbps, in download and 3 Mbps upload speeds.

The companies say their agreement could bring broadband access to more than 9 million residents across those states, including an approximate 1 million in unserved rural areas.

Microsoft launched its Airband Initiative in July 2017 and has supported small- and medium-sized internet companies in completing infrastructure projects, digital skills trainings and public policy advocacy.

Nextlink already is deploying broadband connectivity technologies in Texas and Oklahoma, and plans to immediately begin deployment efforts in the other four states, with rollouts scheduled through 2024, according to the Microsoft release.

In some markets, the technologies will harness unused TV frequencies — so-called “white spaces.”

“Partnerships with regional ISPs like Nextlink that have the desire and wherewithal to provide internet connectivity are a critical part of closing the broadband gap and helping families, children, farmers, businesses and whole communities to not only survive, but thrive in the 21st century,” Shelley McKinley, Microsoft’s vice president of technology and corporate responsibility, said in the release.

Her company touted an additional $47 billion to $65 billion in annual gross benefit U.S. farmers could unlock, according to an April study from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, by realizing the full potential of digital technologies, including through broadband connectivity.

Microsoft in September 2018 announced a previous initiative partnership, with Network Business Systems, of Geneseo, Ill., that focused on expanding rural broadband access in Iowa, Illinois and South Dakota. Muscatine, Clinton and Scott counties were the focuses of that rollout.

In Iowa’s rural areas, 77.5 percent of the population has access to broadband internet while 98.1 percent of those living in the state’s urban areas do, according to the FCC’s latest Broadband Deployment Report, released in late May.

